Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1089 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

