Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

TXP stock opened at GBX 63.45 ($0.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market capitalization of £147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,172.50 and a beta of 0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.63.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

