Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toshiba Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.