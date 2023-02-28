Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE TYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 44,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

