Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 1,319.8% in February

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 1,319.8% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Top Ships Trading Down 4.9 %

Top Ships Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

