thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $7.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

