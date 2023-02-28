thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TKAMY stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.
thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
