Threshold Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Threshold has a market cap of $388.44 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,497,141,904.918389 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03898551 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $21,951,005.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

