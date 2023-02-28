Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
TWKS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $23.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.