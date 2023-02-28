Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.