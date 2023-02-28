The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

NYSE PG traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. 2,165,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $326.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

