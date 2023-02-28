The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

The Gym Group stock remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

About The Gym Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.