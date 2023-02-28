The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.
The Gym Group Price Performance
The Gym Group stock remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
About The Gym Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gym Group (GYYMF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.