The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $298.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

