The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.03 million.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$100.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$72.94 and a 52 week high of C$104.64.

DSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

