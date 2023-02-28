The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

