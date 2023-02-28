The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 224.1% in February

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,118.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

