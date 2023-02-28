The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

