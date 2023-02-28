Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,779.55 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,077.02 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,070.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,117.79.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

