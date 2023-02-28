Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 21,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 37,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

