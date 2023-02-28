Tenset (10SET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,331.00

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $129.23 million and approximately $63,331.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,549,035 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.