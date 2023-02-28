Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

