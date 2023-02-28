Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Telstra’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Telstra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLSYY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Telstra has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

