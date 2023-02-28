Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Telstra’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Telstra Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TLSYY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Telstra has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.79.
Telstra Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telstra (TLSYY)
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.