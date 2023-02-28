Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $238.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average is $229.99.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.