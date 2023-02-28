Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.17

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 576697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
