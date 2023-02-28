Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.17

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 576697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Teekay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Teekay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teekay by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

