Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Head to Head Survey

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Ted Baker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|$2.99 billion
|4.59
|$1.02 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Ted Baker
|$588.80 million
|0.37
|-$48.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|34.06%
|11.73%
|10.12%
|Ted Baker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ted Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
About Ted Baker
Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.