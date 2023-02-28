Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Head to Head Survey

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Ted Baker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.59 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Ted Baker $588.80 million 0.37 -$48.91 million N/A N/A

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

