Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tecogen Trading Up 11.3 %
Tecogen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
About Tecogen
