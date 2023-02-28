Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Up 11.3 %

Tecogen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

