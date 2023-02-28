Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Tech and Energy Transition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TETCW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

