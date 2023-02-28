TD Securities Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Price Performance

EMRAF opened at $40.53 on Friday. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

About Emera

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

