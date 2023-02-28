Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of TATYY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.28) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.83) to GBX 850 ($10.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.