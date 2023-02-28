Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,737,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,657 shares.The stock last traded at $172.22 and had previously closed at $166.81.

The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

