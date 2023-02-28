Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

