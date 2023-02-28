Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.
Institutional Trading of Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.
Target Company Profile
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.