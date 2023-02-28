Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.38. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
