Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

