Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $24,919,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

