Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

TACBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

