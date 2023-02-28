Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Tabcorp Stock Performance
TACBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Tabcorp has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.22.
About Tabcorp
