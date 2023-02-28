Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and $4.62 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,274,303,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,983,509,086 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

