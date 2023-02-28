Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.95.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.27 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

