Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.95.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.27 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
