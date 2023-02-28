Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.95.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE NOVA opened at $17.37 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.