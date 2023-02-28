Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.95.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.37 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

