Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Read More
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.