Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.89

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 34286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

