StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to “Sell”

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
EXK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 2,013,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
