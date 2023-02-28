StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.86.
Nabors Industries Price Performance
Shares of NBR opened at $151.43 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.