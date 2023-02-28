StockNews.com Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of NBR opened at $151.43 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

