StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,390. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
