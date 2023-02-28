StockNews.com Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,390. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

