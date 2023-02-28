StockNews.com Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

