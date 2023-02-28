StockNews.com Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APVO opened at $2.08 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

