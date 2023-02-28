StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

