StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

