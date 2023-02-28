StockNews.com Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

