StockNews.com Downgrades Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.61%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

