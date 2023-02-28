StockNews.com Downgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

AXS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.