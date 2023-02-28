StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.